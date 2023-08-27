The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .241 with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 10 games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Edman has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (23 of 104), with two or more RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-run games (10.6%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 48
.256 AVG .224
.301 OBP .298
.385 SLG .435
13 XBH 22
5 HR 6
24 RBI 14
32/9 K/BB 33/17
10 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Nola (11-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
