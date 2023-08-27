The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .241 with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.

He has homered in 10 games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (23 of 104), with two or more RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-run games (10.6%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .256 AVG .224 .301 OBP .298 .385 SLG .435 13 XBH 22 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 33/17 10 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings