The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Palacios will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer in his last outings.

Palacios has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Palacios has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .222 AVG .500 .222 OBP .538 .333 SLG .833 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 0/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings