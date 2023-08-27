Paul Goldschmidt vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.454) and OPS (.819) this season.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 83 of 126 games this season (65.9%), including 43 multi-hit games (34.1%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.281
|AVG
|.271
|.388
|OBP
|.341
|.471
|SLG
|.438
|24
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|33
|72/41
|K/BB
|53/26
|6
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (11-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
