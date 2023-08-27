Player prop betting options for Kyle Schwarber, Nolan Arenado and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .283/.331/.505 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 136 hits with 25 doubles, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .276/.365/.454 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (11-8) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 26 starts this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 21 7.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 5.0 4 4 4 7 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 5.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 4 5.1 8 5 5 8 1 at Pirates Jul. 29 4.2 9 7 5 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Nola's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 100 walks and 83 RBI (88 total hits).

He has a slash line of .188/.336/.452 so far this year.

Schwarber hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 53 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .297/.342/.445 so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.