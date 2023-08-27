Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Phillies on August 27, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kyle Schwarber, Nolan Arenado and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 135 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .283/.331/.505 slash line so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 136 hits with 25 doubles, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .276/.365/.454 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Nola Stats
- Aaron Nola (11-8) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 27th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 26 starts this season.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 21
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|7
|4
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|8
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|4.2
|9
|7
|5
|6
|3
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 100 walks and 83 RBI (88 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .188/.336/.452 so far this year.
- Schwarber hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 53 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashed .297/.342/.445 so far this year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
