The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.

Edman has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.3% of his games this year, Edman has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (41 of 103), with two or more runs 11 times (10.7%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .256 AVG .223 .301 OBP .299 .385 SLG .440 13 XBH 22 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 32/17 10 SB 7

