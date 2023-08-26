After going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Palacios is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Palacios has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In four games this season (57.1%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 .222 AVG .556 .222 OBP .600 .333 SLG 1.000 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 0/0 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings