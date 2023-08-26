Notre Dame vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup in this article.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Dublin, Ireland
- Venue: Aviva Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-21)
|50.5
|-1450
|+850
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1667
|+850
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|-
|-1400
|+750
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 0 Odds
Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Notre Dame won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Navy put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.