The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Navy covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread last year.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.