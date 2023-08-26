The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) face off against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 49 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

The Fighting Irish were favored by 20.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Navy won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

