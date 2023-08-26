The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) face off against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 49 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Dublin, Ireland
  • Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 49 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Notre Dame (-21) 49.5 -1350 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Notre Dame (-20.5) - -1429 +800 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Notre Dame (-20.5) - -1500 +825 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
  • The Fighting Irish were favored by 20.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Navy won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

