Notre Dame vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 49 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Dublin, Ireland
- Venue: Aviva Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|49
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-21)
|49.5
|-1350
|+800
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|-
|-1429
|+800
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-20)
|-
|-1400
|+750
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 0 Odds
Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Notre Dame covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Fighting Irish were favored by 20.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Navy covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread last year.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.