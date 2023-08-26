Notre Dame vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under is set at 49 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Dublin, Ireland
- Venue: Aviva Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|49
|-1400
|+800
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-21)
|49
|-1350
|+800
|PointsBet
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|49
|-1667
|+855
|Tipico
|Notre Dame (-20)
|-
|-1400
|+750
Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Notre Dame went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Navy put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
