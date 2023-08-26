In the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 PM, our projection system expects the Fighting Irish to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

The Fighting Irish covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Notre Dame didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 20.5 points or more last season.

A total of eight of Fighting Irish games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in last season's Notre Dame contests.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last season.

In Midshipmen games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Navy games averaged 45.6 total points last season, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23.0 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24.0 26.0 18.8 21.4

