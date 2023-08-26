Our computer model predicts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take down the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Aviva Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Notre Dame didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 20.5 points or greater last year.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in last season's Notre Dame contests.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Midshipmen, based on the moneyline, is 11.1%.

The Midshipmen went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

The Midshipmen and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 3.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Navy games last season (45.6).

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24 26 18.8 21.4

