According to our computer model, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will beat the Navy Midshipmen when the two teams match up at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 26, which starts at 2:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy now with BetMGM!

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

Notre Dame didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 20.5 points or greater last season.

Last season, eight of Fighting Irish games went over the point total.

The point total average for Notre Dame games last season was 49.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Midshipmen, based on the moneyline, is 11.1%.

The Midshipmen won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

Last season, seven Midshipmen games hit the over.

Games involving Navy last year averaged 45.6 points per game, a 3.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24 26 18.8 21.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.