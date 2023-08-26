When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Navy Midshipmen at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 26, our computer model predicts the Fighting Irish will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Notre Dame didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 20.5 points or greater last season.

Last season, eight of Fighting Irish games went over the point total.

The point total average for Notre Dame games last season was 49.5, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

Midshipmen games went over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

Navy games averaged 45.6 total points last season, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24 26 18.8 21.4

