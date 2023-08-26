The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) will battle the UMass Minutemen (0-0) at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 31, UMass 15

New Mexico State 31, UMass 15 New Mexico State won 75% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Aggies played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games last season. They split them 1-1.

Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Minutemen did not win as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline last season in 10 games with those odds or longer.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (-7)



New Mexico State (-7) Against the spread, New Mexico State went 8-5-0 last season.

The Aggies had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or more last year.

UMass had five wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7 points or greater, the Minutemen went 4-6 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) New Mexico State played six games with more than 44.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

New Mexico State played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 44.5 points.

New Mexico State and UMass combined to average 6.5 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.5 47.3 Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.2 34.4 ATS Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-3-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-1 2-3

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 44.4 48.8 Implied Total AVG 32.5 28.4 35.4 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-4 0-6

