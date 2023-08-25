On Friday, Taylor Motter (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .182.
  • This year, Motter has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.205 AVG .148
.244 OBP .233
.256 SLG .185
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
14/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
