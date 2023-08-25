The Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) will look to Mookie Betts, riding a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday, at Fenway Park.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the Red Sox.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.60 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (9-9) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, Aug. 18, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing four hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 5.60, a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.362.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Lance Lynn vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 638 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .265 for the campaign with 149 home runs, 15th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 6-for-23 with a double, a home run and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.

Crawford heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Crawford has nine starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

