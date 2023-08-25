At the moment the Indianapolis Colts have the third-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Colts games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two away from home.

Indianapolis won only one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Click here to read about Pittman's 2023 fantasy outlook!

On the ground with the Colts last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and picked up 482 yards (40.2 per game).

In the passing game, Drake scored one touchdown, with 17 catches for 89 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

Is McKenzie worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Click here to learn more about Pierce's 2023 fantasy value!

As a key defensive contributor, Zaire Franklin delivered 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

Odds are current as of August 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.