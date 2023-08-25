Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 174 home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 586 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .332.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (6-9) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 27 starts this season.

Mikolas has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres - Home Miles Mikolas Yu Darvish

