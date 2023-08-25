Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
Borna Coric will take on Sebastian Baez in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals on Friday, August 25.
Compared to the underdog Baez (+135), Coric is the favorite (-175) to make it to the final.
Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, August 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Borna Coric
|Sebastian Baez
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+190
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+350
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|22.2%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights
- Coric is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 100-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo in Thursday's quarterfinals.
- Baez is coming off a 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- Coric has played 41 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Coric has played 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Baez has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.3% of the games.
- Through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year, Baez has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 44.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Coric and Baez have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
