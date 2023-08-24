How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, August 24
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are several strong matchups on Wednesday's Liga MX schedule, including Necaxa playing CF America.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Wednesday's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF America vs Necaxa
Necaxa (0-2-2) travels to match up with CF America (1-1-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: CF America (-280)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+650)
- Draw: (+400)
Watch CF Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul (0-1-3) travels to take on CF Pachuca (0-3-1) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF Pachuca (-110)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+275)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club Leon
Club Leon (2-0-2) journeys to play Atletico San Luis (2-1-1) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Leon (+130)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+185)
- Draw: (+245)
