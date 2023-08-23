Tyler O'Neill vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in 12 games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.211
|.358
|OBP
|.283
|.484
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|28/9
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
