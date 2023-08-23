Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday (at 12:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Thompson Stats

Zack Thompson heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 18 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 4.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 3 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 2.0 1 0 0 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Thompson's player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 133 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.331/.506 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 133 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.363/.451 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .268/.331/.468 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 90 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .252/.373/.392 on the year.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.