On Wednesday, August 23, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (55-72) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-5, 3.90 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 28 out of the 64 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have a 25-31 record (winning 44.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (42%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 37-46 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th

