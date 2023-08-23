Luis Ortiz gets the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Cardinals have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have put together a 28-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 43.8% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, St. Louis has a 25-31 record (winning 44.6% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 55.6%.

St. Louis has played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-61-4).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 27-35 24-20 31-51 41-53 14-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.