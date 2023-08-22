Richie Palacios -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)

  • Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.
  • Palacios got a hit in 41.5% of his 53 games last year, with at least two hits in 7.5% of those contests.
  • Including all 53 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Palacios drove in a run in eight of 53 games last season (15.1%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored seven times last season in 53 games (13.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 25
.196 AVG .268
.286 OBP .300
.250 SLG .321
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
4 RBI 6
4/6 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 6-13 with a 4.55 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.55), 47th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.