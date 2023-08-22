Cardinals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.
The Pirates will give the ball to Johan Oviedo (6-13, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-8, 8.42 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (577 total runs).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 17
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Zack Thompson vs Joey Lucchesi
|August 19
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Kodai Senga
|August 20
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Dakota Hudson vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|L 11-1
|Drew Rom vs Thomas Hatch
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Andre Jackson
|August 25
|@ Phillies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Zack Wheeler
|August 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Aaron Nola
|August 28
|Padres
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Rich Hill
