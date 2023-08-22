Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (55-71) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.

The Pirates will give the ball to Johan Oviedo (6-13, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-8, 8.42 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (577 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

