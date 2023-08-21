Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 43 .256 AVG .238 .301 OBP .321 .385 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 26/17 10 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings