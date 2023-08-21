Cagliari and Torino FC take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Serie A slate on Monday.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch Monday's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Torino FC vs Cagliari

Cagliari (0-0-0) journeys to play Torino FC (0-0-0) at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Watch Bologna vs AC Milan

AC Milan (0-0-0) journeys to take on Bologna (0-0-0) at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.