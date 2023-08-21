How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, August 21
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Cagliari and Torino FC take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Serie A slate on Monday.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch Monday's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Torino FC vs Cagliari
Cagliari (0-0-0) journeys to play Torino FC (0-0-0) at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (-155)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+400)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Bologna vs AC Milan
AC Milan (0-0-0) journeys to take on Bologna (0-0-0) at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-110)
- Underdog: Bologna (+280)
- Draw: (+240)
