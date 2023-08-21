Clervie Ngounoue, off a loss in the qualification final of the Citi Open (to Magdalena Frech) in her previous tournament, will open the US Open in New York, New York against Daria Saville in the round of 128. Ngounoue's odds are +50000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Ngounoue at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ngounoue's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Ngounoue will play Saville.

Clervie Ngounoue Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Ngounoue Stats

Ngounoue is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Citi Open, to No. 79-ranked Frech, 6-7, 5-7.

The 17-year-old Ngounoue is 1-1 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Ngounoue has a match record of 1-1 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Ngounoue, over the past year, has played two matches across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

In her two matches on a hard surface over the past year, Ngounoue has averaged 21.0 games.

