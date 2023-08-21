Player props can be found for Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 132 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.331/.511 so far this season.

Arenado will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.364/.455 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 116 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .269/.331/.468 slash line on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 18 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 87 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.374/.385 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 0 at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.