A quarterfinal is up next for Alexander Zverev in the US Open, and he will meet Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev has the fourth-best odds to win (+1400) at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Zverev at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6 (at 12:00 PM ET), Zverev will play Alcaraz, after getting past Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the last round.

Zverev currently has odds of +325 to win his next contest versus Alcaraz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +1400

Want to bet on Zverev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zverev Stats

  • Zverev beat Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 16.
  • In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has won once, and his overall record is 41-17.
  • Zverev is 16-8 on hard courts over the past year.
  • In his 58 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Zverev has averaged 25.7 games.
  • Zverev, in 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 28.3 games per match and won 52.6% of them.
  • Over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 83.2% of his service games, and he has won 25.9% of his return games.
  • Zverev has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 82.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.