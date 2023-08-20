Who are the Top Goal Scorers in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Australia's Steph Catley has already scored one time at the 2023 Women's World Cup, tied for the lead in terms of the Golden Boot. Keep reading for a complete list of goalscorers in Australia and New Zealand.
Top Goal Scorers in the World Cup
Here is a look at each player who has scored a goal in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
|Player
|Goals
|Team
|Steph Catley
|1
|Australia
|Hannah Wilkinson
|1
|New Zealand
