Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 20 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.
  • O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), with at least two hits eight times (15.7%).
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • O'Neill has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 23
.269 AVG .217
.364 OBP .286
.495 SLG .337
11 XBH 6
5 HR 2
7 RBI 9
26/14 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Carrasco (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
