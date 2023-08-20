As they go for the series sweep, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (58-66) will take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +120 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dakota Hudson - STL (4-0, 4.03 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cardinals' game versus the Mets but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Mets with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 27 out of the 62 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have a record of 19-23 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (45.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Mets have won in 13, or 28.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.