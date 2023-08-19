Tommy Edman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22 games this season (22.7%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (40.2%), including 11 multi-run games (11.3%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|43
|.251
|AVG
|.238
|.295
|OBP
|.321
|.385
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mets, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
