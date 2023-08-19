Scottie Scheffler will compete at the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), with action from August 17-19.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scheffler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 19 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In his past five appearances, Scheffler has finished in the top five three times.

In his past five events, Scheffler has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Scheffler will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 24 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 8 -11 272 2 23 14 17 $24M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Scheffler has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Scheffler finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,366 yards, 350 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) checks in at 7,366 yards, 28 yards longer than the average course Scheffler has played in the past year (7,338 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +7 average at this course.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of the field.

His 3.54-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.61).

Scheffler was better than 77% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 3.75 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.07.

Scheffler fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the tournament average was 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Scheffler's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average (12.5).

In that last tournament, Scheffler's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.4).

Scheffler ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.6.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Scheffler Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

