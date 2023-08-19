On Saturday, Andrew Knizner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .270.

Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 in his last outings.

Knizner has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Mets

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .305 AVG .234 .345 OBP .272 .512 SLG .468 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 16 RBI 11 19/5 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings