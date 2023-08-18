Tyler O'Neill vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .235.
- O'Neill has had a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits seven times (14.3%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (24.5%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (38.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.253
|AVG
|.217
|.343
|OBP
|.286
|.471
|SLG
|.337
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|26/12
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lucchesi takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
