As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the third-longest shot in the league.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Kenyan Drake ran for 482 yards (40.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games with the Ravens last season.

Also, Drake had 17 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

