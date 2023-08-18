Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets at Busch Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Thompson Stats

Zack Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his second start of the season.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 4.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 3 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 2.0 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 0.1 2 3 3 1 2

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .284/.331/.507 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 64 walks and 62 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .277/.366/.454 so far this season.

Goldschmidt brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 12 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 48 walks and 91 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .223/.324/.528 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 110 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .244/.330/.460 so far this season.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

