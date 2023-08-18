Friday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) and the New York Mets (56-66) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on August 18.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (2-4) for the Cardinals and Joey Lucchesi for the Mets.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 27, or 44.3%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 34 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 16-18 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 566 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule