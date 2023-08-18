How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Jose Berrios, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Explore More About This Game
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 139 total home runs.
- Toronto is 15th in MLB, slugging .414.
- The Blue Jays rank sixth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- Toronto ranks 16th in runs scored with 546 (4.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.
- Blue Jays hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Toronto's 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.243).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Fueled by 376 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 588.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.410 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Berrios will aim to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Berrios has 12 quality starts this season.
- Berrios has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 appearances this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Brett Kennedy will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|José Berríos
|Javier Assad
|8/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Justin Steele
|8/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-4
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Jameson Taillon
|8/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Zack Wheeler
|8/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 9-4
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Aaron Nola
|8/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Brett Kennedy
|8/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Brandon Williamson
|8/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Hunter Greene
|8/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Jack Flaherty
|8/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Dean Kremer
|8/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Kyle Gibson
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Reid Detmers
