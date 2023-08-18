Blue Jays vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) against the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 18.
The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (9-8) versus the Reds and Brett Kennedy (1-0).
Blue Jays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Blue Jays vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Blue Jays vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Blue Jays Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 3-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Blue Jays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Blue Jays have won 44 out of the 81 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Toronto has a record of 24-22, a 52.2% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Blue Jays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Toronto ranks 16th in the majors with 546 total runs scored this season.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
Reds Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (588 total runs).
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.76) in the majors this season.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|José Berríos vs Javier Assad
|August 12
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Chris Bassitt vs Justin Steele
|August 13
|Cubs
|W 11-4
|Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Jameson Taillon
|August 15
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Yusei Kikuchi vs Zack Wheeler
|August 16
|Phillies
|L 9-4
|Kevin Gausman vs Aaron Nola
|August 18
|@ Reds
|-
|José Berríos vs Brett Kennedy
|August 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Chris Bassitt vs Brandon Williamson
|August 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Hunter Greene
|August 22
|@ Orioles
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi vs Jack Flaherty
|August 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kevin Gausman vs Dean Kremer
|August 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|José Berríos vs Kyle Gibson
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|W 9-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Mitch Keller
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Luke Weaver vs Andre Jackson
|August 15
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Reid Detmers
