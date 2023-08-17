Nolan Gorman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 12, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Gorman has recorded a hit in 61 of 103 games this season (59.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (18.4%).
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 35 games this season (34.0%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (40 of 103), with two or more runs 10 times (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.292
|AVG
|.194
|.376
|OBP
|.282
|.585
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|64/22
|4
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.