Tyler O'Neill vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- O'Neill has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (38.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.344
|OBP
|.286
|.451
|SLG
|.337
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|26/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
