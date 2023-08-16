Taylor Motter vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 6:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and four walks while batting .172.
- Motter has picked up a hit in nine games this year (47.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 19 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.188
|AVG
|.154
|.212
|OBP
|.241
|.250
|SLG
|.192
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (2-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.