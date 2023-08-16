The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 92 hits.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 58 of 88 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.4%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.1%).

He has scored in 45 of 88 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .259 AVG .304 .362 OBP .403 .405 SLG .506 11 XBH 21 6 HR 6 18 RBI 21 32/27 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings