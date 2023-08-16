On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 6:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .261 with seven doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has driven in a run in 17 games this season (35.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (18 of 48), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .289 AVG .234 .316 OBP .272 .500 SLG .468 8 XBH 8 4 HR 5 16 RBI 11 18/3 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings